Senators question Barrett about her faith, personal beliefs in day two of confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee got their first chance to question President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett spent the entire second day of her confirmation hearing, answering Senators’ questions about her faith and independence from the White House.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn drew attention to her lack of notes, calling it ‘impressive.’ For several hours Barrett answered questions all from memory.

“I apply the law, I follow the law, you make the policy,” Barrett said.

Barrett told the committee that if confirmed, she would remain independent.

“It would be a complete violation of the independence of the judiciary for anyone to put a justice on the court as a means of obtaining a particular result,” she explained.

But Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin wasn’t convinced.

“This whole notion of this whole idea that you are being used for political purposes is not a Democratic creation. Read the tweets, and you have plenty to work with,” Durbin said.

Senators from both sides of the aisle asked whether Barrett can separate her personal beliefs from her legal rulings.

“Can you set aside whatever Catholic beliefs you have regarding any issue before you?” Graham asked.

“I can. I have done that on my time on the 7th circuit,” Barrett responded.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz ended his 30 minutes of questions on a lighter, personal topic.

“How did y’all manage the lockdown and distance learning in the Barrett household?” Cruz asked.

“Well, it was a challenging time,” Barrett said.

The Senate will resume questioning Wednesday morning.