Senate Republicans call to slow SCOTUS justice confirmation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some Republicans in the Senate are calling on Democrats to slow the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, saying they are rushing it, but Democrats say that’s hypocritical.

Jackson has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill, meeting with senators ahead of a planned confirmation hearing that will start March 21.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Democrats should pump the brakes to give senators time to review Jackson’s extensive legal career.

“We want it to be as efficient as possible, but we want a thorough vetting,” Grassley said. “The work ahead of the hearing is what it takes to make sure that you have a fair hearing.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who is in charge of the timeline, noted that Republicans waited only 16 days to move forward when President Donald Trump nominated now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“We may have a difference on the starting date, but March 21 is the date,” he said.

With little power to slow the process, Grassley said Republicans will be ready with their questions when the hearing starts.

“If he wants to go ahead on that date, it will go ahead,” Grassley said.

If Democrats stay united, they can confirm Jackson without any Republican support.