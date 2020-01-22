Senate accuse each other of supporting unfair trial

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats began their arguments against the president Wednesday, but without any of the new evidence they wanted.

But before the official trial even began, Senate Democrats and Republicans were on the attack, accusing each other of supporting an unfair trial.

“There’s no agreement to have witnesses, to have documentary evidence from the White House,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.

Baldwin says she’s disappointed after Republicans rejected all Democratic attempts to include new witnesses and evidence on Tuesday.

“I feel like my Senate Republican friends are focused more on supporting and defending the president, not supporting and defending the constitution,” she said.

Democrats pointed to already admitted documents and witnesses’ testimonies. They say prove the president abused his power and violated the law.

“President Trump had no interest in fighting corruption,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, said. “His interest was in furthering corruption by the announcement of investigations that were completely without merit,” Schiff said.

Still, the White House and many Republicans say the evidence is biased and doesn’t’ show the president did anything worthy of impeachment.

“There’s no proof that there’s been wrongdoing,” Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said

He said he’s unconvinced.

“I’m not saying it’s appropriate, I’m saying it didn’t happen,” Braun said.

“They are on a crusade to destroy this man and they don’t care what they destroy in the process,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said.

Graham punched back at Democrats accusing Republicans of a cover up.

“I’m covering up nothing. I’m exposing your hatred of this president,” Graham said.

Wednesday marks the first of three days of arguments for Democrats before the Senate hears from the president’s defense.