Questions arise after dead people get stimulus checks

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congressional lawmakers are demanding answers after dozens of American families say they’ve received $1,200 stimulus checks for their dead relatives.

Lawmakers say the problem is nothing new and must be corrected immediately.

“It’s outrageous that the IRS sent these checks out,” Sen. Gary Peters said. “That’s unacceptable.”

“We’ve heard stories about families getting checks for loved who ones who passed away more than two and a half years ago,” Rep. Cheri Bustos said.

Bustos and Peters say this never should have happened.

“This should be straight forward to resolve, but it hasn’t been done for years,” Peters said.

Public records show the federal government issues up to $800 million in benefits to dead Americans every year.

Lawmakers say the simple fix is to require the social security administration to share updated death records with federal agencies.

“Death master information has got to be shared,” Bustos said.

Legislation may provide a long-term solution, but for now, lawmakers on both sides are calling on the United States Treasury Department to do everything it can to prevent future mistakes.

Romina Boccia, a budget expert with the Heritage Foundation, says the mistake costs taxpayers millions of dollars.

“I can’t make a prediction, but what we do know is roughly 2 million people die on an annual basis,” Boccia said.

The IRS is instructing families to return the money, but it’s unclear if there is a legal obligation.

“For people who want to do the right thing, they’ll return the money, but I think in many cases, the money will be lost.”

For now, the IRS isn’t threatening any penalties. But cashing someone else’s check can be considered fraud.

In a letter to the Treasury Department, lawmakers also demand the agency report how many stimulus checks were sent to deceased Americans.

The amount of money mistakenly issued remains unknown.