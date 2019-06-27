House to vote on SAFE Act this week

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As the 2020 presidential election approaches, lawmakers say there’s no question Russia and other foreign powers are actively trying to interfere.

“The Russians systematically attacked our elections in a sweeping and systematic fashion,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said. She says that’s why Democrats introduced Securing America’s Federal Elections or “SAFE” Act – to prevent foreign powers from interfering in the upcoming presidential election.

The SAFE Act would require paper ballots for audit purposes and would provide grants for states to update voting systems and improve election security.

Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenaur says he was able to add provisions to the federal bill that mirror what Oregon does.

“Oregon has pioneered the mail in ballot now for over 20 years, we’ve got a paper trail, we understand it’s verified.”

The SAFE Act is expected to pass in the House of Representatives this week. But it’s unclear if the bill has a future beyond that.

“You would think it wouldn’t be controversial. I mean it improves the integrity of the process, it actually saves local government’s money,” Blumenaur said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warns Russia isn’t just spreading misinformation on social media. He says it’s likely they are trying to hack U.S. elections systems.

“FBI Director Wray, appointed by President Trump, says this is the big show, 2020.”

Democrats are counting on public pressure to force a vote in the U.S. Senate to implement more election security measures.