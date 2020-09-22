GOP control of SCOTUS replacement has Dems worried about ACA

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Republicans on Capitol Hill confident they have the votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Democrats are worried what a court packed with conservative justices will mean for issues like LGBTQ civil rights and health care.

Following the death last week of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has promised he will see a quick vote on Trump’s replacement. That would mean a Supreme Court with six conservative justices and three liberals.

“I think we should move forward before Election Day,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said. “I pledged that I would support and fight for pro-Constitution justices. … If I didn’t do that now or if I said, ‘No, we should wait,’ I don’t know how I’d explain that to my own voters.”

Trump is expected to announce his pick Saturday. Hawley said 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, considered a frontrunner, meets his criteria.

“I want a justice who understands the significance of Roe (v. Wade) and understands why it’s wrongly decided,” Hawley said.

But abortion isn’t the only issue at stake. Democrats say voting rights, LGBTQ rights and, more immediately, the Affordable Care Act are all on the line.

“If President Trump and Sen. McConnell go through with their plan to jam through a Supreme Court nominee this year, the Affordable Care Act is doomed,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said on the Senate floor.

He and other Democrats want Republicans to wait until after the election, when the Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the ACA, to move forward.

“They’re breaking their own promise to the American people,” Durbin said, referencing McConnell’s 2016 decision not to hold confirmation hearings for President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, citing the election year.

Reps. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, and Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., said now is not the time for the ACA to be at risk.

“Especially as more Americans have developed pre-existing conditions as a result of COVID,” Axne said.

“20 million more people will be kicked off insurance” if the ACA is thrown out, Cleaver warned.

As the Missouri attorney general before he was a senator, Hawley backed the lawsuit against the ACA. He said Congress should pass a replacement.

“There are lots of possibilities (of what cases the Supreme Court may hear),” Hawley said. “We’re going to have to see what they rule on.”