Washington-DC

Farmers urge Congress to renew biofuel tax credit

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 05:09 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 05:09 PM EDT

Farmers urge Congress to renew biofuel tax credit

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Midwest lawmakers are joining together to renew a tax credit that would support agricultural workers who make biofuels.

They're asking for a two-year extension on the biofuel tax credit, which gives producers a $1 per gallon tax credit. The program expired more than 15 months ago.

It has been a rough financial year for the American agriculture industry thanks to a tumultuous trade war with China, falling crop prices and a series of natural disasters. Now, farmers and manufacturers say they could face more money trouble if Congress doesn't renew the biofuel tax credit.

"For 15 months, they've been selling at break even or a loss," Kurt Kovark of the National Biodiesel Board said. "The longer they have to carry that burden, the less likely they are to get credit … that follows with layoffs and plant closures."

He framed the matter is urgent for everyone, saying the subsidy keeps fuel prices down for truckers and reduces carbon emissions on the road.

"From our perspective, there's no reason the entire country shouldn't be on board," Kovark said.

Since 2005, the tax credit has passed with bipartisan support, but this time it's facing pushback from the White House.

"Americans can't afford policies like this," Katie Tubb of conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation said, arguing all energy subsidies should go. "If we want to get on a sustainable path, we need to take a look at all these tax policies."

The plan, which has support from both parties, was just introduced in the House.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries