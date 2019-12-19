Divided House debates Trump impeachment articles

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats and Republicans debated for six hours Wednesday before the vote to impeach President Donald Trump, who faces two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

“The president has abused the powers of his office, betrayed the public trust and undermined the country’s national security,” Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said.

Democrats like Kildee say the president’s attempt to dig up dirt on a political rival is a clear violation.

“It’s clear the remedy for such misconduct by a president is impeachment,” Kildee said.

Missouri Democrat Lacy Clay says this vote is about upholding the constitution.

“Either defend him or defend the Constitution,” Clay said. “Our founders feared a lawless immoral president would willfully put national security at risk.”

But republicans lined up behind the president, who tweeted early in the day that “this is an assault on America.”

“You simply don’t like him,” Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., said.

Mitchell says democrats have been out to get the president since before he was elected.

Rep Steve King, R-Iowa, says it’s not the president but democrats who have abused power.

“They spent democrat money and Hillary Clinton money in Russia to pick up dirt on Donald Trump,” King said.

Republican Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin, who has held his seat since the Clinton impeachment, called this impeachment effort phony.

“Unlike the Nixon and Clinton cases, there are no allegations that the president committed a crime,” Sensenbrenner said.

With congress and the country divided, the house vote along party lines is the last stop before a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.