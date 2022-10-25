WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A legal challenge putting President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on hold has not deterred the administration from urging people to apply for relief.

“I’ll never apologize for helping working and middle-class folks,” Biden said.

A federal appeals court last week temporarily blocked the first round of eligible applicants from getting relief this week. The pause is preliminary while the court considers a legal challenge from six Republican attorneys general.

“I don’t know who they think they are,” Biden said.

The attorneys general argue the plan would hurt loan service companies in their states. GianCarlo Canaparo of the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank explained the lawsuit also accuses the Biden administration of misusing federal emergency powers.

“The legal basis for this (loan forgiveness program) is really poor,” Canaparo said.

He warned that if people keep applying, expecting aid, and then the courts strike down the program, “they will have the rug pulled out from under them.”

The White House said not to worry.

“It (last week’s ruling) does not reverse the fact that a lower court dismissed the case,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “…Or suggest that case has any merit at all.”

The next ruling that could extend or dismiss the pause may come as early as this week.