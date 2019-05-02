Washington-DC

Debate continues over biofuel tax credit

By:

Posted: May 02, 2019 05:43 PM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 05:44 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A coalition of Midwest lawmakers is rallying together to try to renew a tax credit for producers of biofuel, but environmental activists say it may do more harm than good.

The biodiesel tax credit, which expired more than a year ago, gives producer a $1 per gallon tax credit. Proponents say agriculture workers rely on the credit — especially amid the trade war with China — and that it creates jobs and helps the environment.

"Now more than ever, our soybean farmers need certainty," Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, said at a Thursday event supporting the credit. "If the House and Senate is going to take caring about our environment seriously, we'd better be supporting this bill."

She's part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the Midwest pushing for the credit.

"This should be a no-brainer," Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said.

Supporters say the plant- and waste-based biofuels have helped reduce carbon emissions over the last decade, but some environmentalists disagree.

"The facts that they're using to educate lawmakers are way out of date," environmental advocate Margaret Hansbrough said, adding that new research shows the credit is harmful.

"As more of these crops are grown, more land is going into cultivation, more new land is going into cultivation, more carbon is likely being released into the atmosphere and accelerating climate change," she continued.

The Trump administration did not include the tax credit in the budget it presented to Congress, but that doesn't mean it's off the table.

"That's a proposal that comes from the administration, but we're the ones who implement the legislation," Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., said.

He said the Committee on Ways & Means, on which he sits, is planning to push the bill through the House and expects it to pass in the Senate.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries