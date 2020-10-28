Big Tech companies testify in moderating online content

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The CEO’s of Twitter, Facebook and Google were grilled by lawmakers over their actions to moderate content on their platforms.

“Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Republicans slammed the Big Tech companies Monday over actions they say suppress conservative voices online.

Republican senators like Ron Jonson say Twitter and Facebook’s attempt to restrict access to a damaging story about Hunter Biden shows clear bias.

“We don’t trust you,” Johnson said. “You don’t think censorship, that moderation of policies — you don’t think that influences the elections?”

“No,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded.

Dorsey admits blocking the story was wrong but insists his platform isn’t political.

“Our moderation policies are to protect the conversations and the integrity of the conversations around the elections,” Dorsey said.

Republicans reject that idea and are calling for regulations to hold social media platforms financially responsible for their actions.

But Democrats like Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth say Republicans are encouraging misinformation to help President Donald Trump.

“Some of the Reptilians, whether they realize this or not, are weakening our national security,” Duckworth said.

Democratic senators Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, and Gary Peters, of Michigan, want the platforms to do more to stop violent actors from organizing.

“I believe the tech companies here today need to take more action,” Baldwin said.

“Your platform has a responsibility to off-ramp users who are on the path to radicalization,” Peters said.

The CEOs promised to continue efforts to stop misinformation ahead of Election Day and will be back in front of lawmakers next month.

“This is something we should continue and expand,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.