Virtual town halls to inform communities of sampling drinking water

MICHIGAN, (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will host three virtual town halls to inform residents of water testing.

The three Michigan Safe Drinking Water Virtual Town Halls will provide information on the sampling being done throughout the state to test for lead in drinking water.

Residents of lower Michigan: live stream will air Tuesday, July 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents of northern lower Michigan: live stream will air Wednesday, July 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents of the Upper Peninsula: live stream will air Thursday, July 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A staff member from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will give a presentation for each town hall followed by time to allow questions and comments submitted online.

The links to each live stream will be posted closer to the date of their airing.