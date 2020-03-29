Closings & Delays
Video shows tornado moving through Jonesboro

by: Zachary Downes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in Jonesboro are being put under a curfew after a tornado tore through the area on Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet from Arkansas State University, the city says it will begin at 7 p.m.

The National Weather Services of Little Rock confirmed it touched down just before 5:30 on Sunday afternoon, showing a video of the storm on Twitter.

A person who lives in Jonesboro spoke with a WREG staffer over the phone and described the city as ‘gone.’

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been tracking the situation. He took to twitter to declare a special day of prayer due to the disaster.

