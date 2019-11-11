Video: Soldier surprises kids at Massachusetts parade

THREE RIVERS, Mass. (WWLP) — An Army Sgt. surprised his kids during the Veterans Day parade in central Massachusetts Monday morning.

U.S Army Sgt. Eugene Blais of Palmer, Mass., was reunited with his children Anthony and Olivia for the first time in six months.

“The looks on their faces just melted my heart,” Blais said. I’m all over the place. I’m just shaking. It was an emotional moment. I was so happy to see them, I just couldn’t hold back the tears.”

After 6 months stationed in Jordan Palmer resident U.S. Army Sgt. Eugene Blais is now hugging his kids for the first time since July. Great Veterans Day surprise for his son Anthony and daughter Olivia. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/9K9AGbOTmj — Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) November 11, 2019

Blais is on leave from his deployment in Jordan, where he has been since June. This is the first time he has been deployed since his children were born.

He surprised them during a parade in the Massachusetts town of Three Rivers, hopping out of a fire truck.

Other veterans who witnessed the surprise said it made Veterans Day more special.

“These veterans are out there doing their job so we can do what we have to do here. They’re missing their holidays and their children, so to see something like what we have today is touching. People don’t realize what they go through,” U.S. Army veteran Rick Bergeron told WWLP, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Chicopee, Mass.

Though Blais will have to return to Jordan in just 10 days, he said this visit will help make being away from home a little easier.

“There’s times where you want to just hold your kids but when things go wrong, you can’t just pick up the phone,” he said. “But days like today make it all worth it.”