Today at 7 p.m.: Veterans Voices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Veterans Day, WOOD TV8 is honoring those who served by sharing their stories.

Join us for our half-hour Veterans Voices special at 7 p.m. Thursday, on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.

Some of the stories we’ll bring you include that of a veteran memorializing the contributions of war dogs, veterans competing in ArtPrize and a World War II fighter pilot who is turning 100. We also spoke with veterans who served in Afghanistan about how they look back at their time there and the end of the United States’ longest war.