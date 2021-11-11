Veterans Day events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, people are honoring the men and women who served our country and reflect on their sacrifice. There are several events happening across West Michigan to commemorate Veterans Day.

The city of Grand Rapids is asking people to honor veterans by lighting up their yards and houses through Veterans Day weekend.

Various public spaces across town will also participate in the four-day Light Grand Rapids event, including the Amway Grand Plaza, JW Marriot, Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Varnum, Blue Bridge, Gallery Parking Lot, and Bridge Street and Pearl Street underpasses.

Instead of the annual Veterans Day parade, there will be a flag-lowering ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, located at 3000 Monroe Avenue NE.

In Kalamazoo, there will also be a dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Air Zoo. They will dedicate the new gold star families memorial marker on the front lawn of the air zoo’s flight innovation center.

Kalamazoo will also have a ceremony at the Robert L. Cook Veterans Memorial Plaza. There will be speakers, music and tributes to veterans.

In Holland, 50 veterans will be honored at West Ottawa High School followed by a parade to the middle, which starts at 10 a.m.