Veteran honored on 70th wedding anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan veteran and his wife are celebrating 70 years of marriage this Veteran’s Day.

Family of Bob and Mary Johnson surprised them with a drive-by celebration.

“COVID-19, we were not able to celebrate like we normally would have,” the couple’s son, Dan Johnson said. “So, my sister spearheaded this drive-by parade for the family.”

The anniversary celebration wasn’t the only surprise family members had in store. Bob was also honored with the Kalamazoo County Veteran of the Year award.

“My dad for years has done community service with the Red Cross, being a volunteer at Bronson Hospital and he was selected as Veteran of the Year this year,” Dan Johnson said.

Just before the surprise, 99-year-old Robert Johnson said he had no idea where could be going.

“I was amazed at what happened today with what my daughter wrote up, otherwise it would have just been another day. It also happened with Veterans Day and it is also our anniversary today. I had it that way because it helps me remember!” Bob Johnson said with a smile.

Officials at the veteran’s office presented the award to Bob.

“Thank you very much for the award. It’s a wonderful thing,” Bob Johnson said.