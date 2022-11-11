ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University has created a new program with the help of SpartanNash to recognize student veterans for their experience.

Veterans Advance: Progressive Work-Based Learning is designed to “acknowledge the strong transferable skills veterans have from their services that can be used to advance their civilian career while pursuing a degree at GVSU,” the school said.

Through the 20-week program, veteran students will receive a competitive wage and career progression while they are in school. GVSU said program partners will provide paid professional work and a leadership track that runs concurrently with the veteran’s degree program.

Last year, the school launched Veterans Promise which guarantees admission for anyone who has served two years of active duty or six years in the reserves or National Guard whenever they’re ready to attend.

“I think when we say ‘thank you for your service,’ we have to act with thank you for your service, which means we remove the impediments to them moving forward with their own lives and careers and mobility,” Philomena Mantella, president of GVSU, said.

Mantella said GVSU is inviting companies to come forward to join the Veterans Advance program.

“If you value veterans, you have talent needs — and so many of our companies do — you’re getting the opportunity to have a talented, mature student who is working with you while they are pursuing a degree that you probably need in your company,” she said.

Any company interested in partnering is asked to call Troy Farley at 616.331.6708.