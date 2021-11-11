Former GVSU President Haas to be inducted in to Veterans Hall of Honor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Grand Valley State University President Thomas Haas is being inducted into the Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor.

Haas will be the first Coast Guardsman inducted.

He graduated with honors from the Coast Guard Academy in 1973, then spent most of his 23 years in the service as a chemistry professor there. He was part of the Coast Guard team that responded to the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989. He said that experience sparked his continuing commitment to the environment.

Haas served as the president of GVSU from 2006 to 2019.

All three of his children also served in the military. He said his induction into the Hall of Honor is a proud moment for his entire family.