Car hits Dollar Tree near Hastings

A June 18, 2019 photo shows a damaged car after its driver hit the side of a Dollar Tree near Hastings.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a crash involving a car that hit a Dollar Tree near Hastings.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Dollar Tree at 1325 M-43, between Green Street and Cook Road in Rutland Township, west of Hastings.

Police say the older driver accidentally hit the building, scraping its bricks and smashing the front passenger side of her vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be OK. No one else was injured.