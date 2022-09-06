A booking photo of Estala Moreles from the Van Buren County Jail.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman will spend up to two decades in prison for shooting and wounding a man in 2020.

On Tuesday, Estela Morales was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison with credit for 2 years and 2 months served.

She was charged in July 2020 with one count of assault with intent to murder and a firearm charge. The firearm charge was dismissed.

The charges stems from a July 4, 2020 shooting on 66th Avenue near 62nd Street in Hartford Township. Deputies arrived to find a man shot in the abdomen.

He had to be airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said. They did not release the man’s name.