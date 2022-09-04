ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital after she was thrown from an ATV Saturday evening in Arlington Township.

Around 9 p.m., deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Woodland Drive near 47 1/2 Street for an ATV crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 42-year-old Illinois woman was driving an ATV in a field and lost control. The ATV went into a ditch, and the woman and passenger were thrown from the ATV.

The Illinois woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition is unknown.

The passenger was also hurt and treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said neither the Illinois woman nor the passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.