Woman reported missing near Decatur

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing west of Decatur Monday morning.

Melody Rohrer, 64, is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She wears glasses, has a tattoo of a wedding ring on her ring finger and a tattoo of an angel on her left forearm.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says Rohrer went missing between 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday. She was last seen walking along County Road 215 near Territorial Road in Hamilton Township.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.