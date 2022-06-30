A booking photo of Estala Moreles from the Van Buren County Jail.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman charged with shooting a man near Hartford in 2020 has taken a plea deal.

Court records show Estela Morales, 39, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to assault with intent to murder on Wednesday. In exchange for her plea, the court agreed to dismiss a felony weapons charge and set a minimum of 10.5 years in prison.

The July 4, 2020, shooting happened on 66th Avenue near 62nd Street south of Hartford. The victim sustained a bullet wound to the abdomen and was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

His name was not released.

Morales is expected back in court for sentencing on Sept. 6.