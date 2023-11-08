LAWRENCE TOWSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 70-year-old woman was hospitalized following a crash between Lawrence and Hartford Wednesday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on 60th Avenue near County Road 681 in Lawrence Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the 70-year-old was fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the centerline and hit a tree.

The driver complained of chest and ankle pain and was taken to the hospital.

The crash remained under investigation later Wednesday, but deputies said neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been involved.