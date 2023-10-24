PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman will spend two years on probation after threatening a Paw Paw school.

Lisa Nam, 48, was sentenced Monday in Van Buren County’s 36th Circuit Court. She received credit for 153 days spent in jail and was placed on probation for two years.

In August, Nam pleaded guilty to false report or threat of terrorism. A charge of using a computer to commit a crime was dismissed.

The threat was posted to social media in April, according to school officials. Nam was arraigned days later.