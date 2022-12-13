PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman convicted of murder in the shooting death of a man in South Haven last year will spend decades in prison.

Tiah Sutton, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to between 30 and 60 years for second-degree murder, three years for carrying a concealed weapon and four years for felony firearm. She received credit for 463 days served. The sentences will run concurrently.

The killing happened July 8, 2021. Investigators say 41-year-old Shondel Newell of Covert was shot in the area of LeGrange Street near Elkenburg Street. He drove three blocks and crashed his SUV before dying.

Sutton was arrested in September 2021 and convicted by a jury in October of this year.