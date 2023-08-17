An Aug. 15, 2023, booking photo of Roxanne Bastian from the Van Buren County Jail.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Paw Paw woman has been charged with causing a crash that killed a 1-year-old and injured a 5-year-old in June.

Roxanne Bastian, 60, was arraigned on felony charges of reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious injury, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday release.

The crash happened on the afternoon of June 2 on M-40 between 40th and 44th avenues, north of Paw Paw. The sheriff’s office said Bastian failed to slow for a vehicle in front of her that was making a left turn. Her pickup truck rear-ended an SUV.

One of the children in the SUV, 1-year-old Agnus Conklin, was killed. Her sister, 5, suffered a broken collar bone.

Bastian was also injured. She was arrested Tuesday, jail records show.

An online obituary recalled Agnus’ “bright blue eyes and radiating smile.” It said she loved to be outside and ride on golf carts, as well as music and lights.