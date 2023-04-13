PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged for a school threat in Paw Paw, the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Lisa Nam has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, Van Buren County Prosecutor Susan Zuiderveen said in a release. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

She was arraigned on the charges Thursday. Her bond has been set at $750,000 cash or surety.

School officials say the threat was posted to social media on Tuesday. The school was aware of the threat and took steps to ensure students were safe, Paw Paw Schools Superintendent Rick Reo said in a letter to families.