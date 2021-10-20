Woman arrested after high-speed chase with children in car

LAWERNCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor woman is facing multiple charges, including children endangerment, after leading authorities on a high-speed chase with children in her vehicle.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday a deputy tried to pull over a speeding vehicle on westbound I-94 near the Lawrence exit. The driver did not stop and reached speeds of around 115 mph at times.

The deputy followed the driver for around 15 minutes before the vehicle became disabled and came to a stop. The driver, a 27-year-old Benton Harbor woman, was arrested without incident, according to VBCSO.

There were several children inside the vehicle who have since been turned over to family members, the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is being held at the Van Buren County Jail on several charges including fleeing and eluding, child endangerment and driving while license suspended.