SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say hundreds of gallons of raw wastewater were released after a pipe broke at a lift station near South Haven.

The South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority said that between 10:45 a.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Thursday, approximately 1100 gallons of raw wastewater were released after a sanitary sewer force main break at the lift station near the intersection of Phoenix Street and County Road 689.

According to SHAWSA, the South Haven Department of Public Works staff, with the help of local contractors, acted quickly to minimize the environmental impacts of the break. The pipe has been repaired, and the lift station and pipeline are working normally.