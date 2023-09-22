LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested following a police chase in Van Buren County Thursday, deputies say.

It started around 4:30 p.m. near the village of Lawrence, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. A deputy noticed a driver was wearing a ski mask, despite it being 80 degrees out, in a vehicle with multiple traffic violations.

The driver took off down 54th Street when the deputy tried pulling the vehicle over, the sheriff’s office said. He led deputies on a chase westbound on Red Arrow Highway to 62nd Street in Hartford Township, before heading back east on Red Arrow Highway and then turning north onto County Road 681.

The driver eventually lost control at the intersection of County Road 681 and 42nd Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. It said the driver took off running, but was quickly caught.

Deputies also arrested the passenger, who stayed inside the car, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Johnathan Thomas Ethell, 37 of South Haven. He was wanted on multiple felony warrants, deputies say, including armed robbery and burglary. The passenger has been identified by deputies as Morgan Whitnee McGaw, 32 of Bangor. She had multiple warrants out for her arrest, the sheriff’s office said, including failure to appear.

Deputies say the two face charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of narcotics.

The incident remains under investigation.