An undated booking photo of Joseph Gregory Nortley III courtesy of the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

BLOOMINGDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A wanted man was arrested in Bloomingdale Thursday after a foot chase, deputies say.

Joseph Gregory Nortley III, 42, was wanted for a parole absconding warrant and for failure to appear for sentencing for possession of meth, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office was told about the wanted fugitive by the Michigan Department of Corrections, and a deputy found him in the area of Kalamazoo Street and Van Buren Street around 2:15 p.m.

Nortley ran from the deputy, who ran after him, the sheriff’s office said. Nearby deputies set up a perimeter.

During the chase, Nortley kept “reaching into his waist band insinuating he had a weapon, possibly a firearm,” and threatened the deputy, the sheriff’s office said. It said eventually Nortley came out of some woods to a line of deputies, where he ignored commands and again reached into his waistband.

Eventually, he was “tased and taken into custody,” deputies say. They say he now faces a new charge of resisting arrest.

