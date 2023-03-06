LAWRENCE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Van Buren County road worker who was hit by a car and killed last week will be honored at a vigil tonight.

The vigil for Rene Rangel will be held at the Van Buren County Road Commission Maintenance Facility in Lawrence.

Attendees are asked to park at the Van Buren ISD Conference Center at 490 S. Paw Paw St. near South Street. The road commission is providing transportation from there to road commission property. People should gather in the vehicle storage facility no later than 7:20 p.m.

A procession led by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department will escort road commission workers and Rangel’s family to the vehicle storage facility, arriving around 7:30 p.m. Once there, candles and vehicle lights will glow in remembrance of Rangel.

“His family, friends and Road Commission family have suffered the loss of an amazing man,” the road commission posted on Facebook Sunday. “Thank you all for your thoughts, prayers and grace as we work through this tragedy. We appreciate you all!”

The scene following a deadly crash on County Road 681 northwest of Lawrence on March 3, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

Rangel, 58, of Dowagiac, was killed Friday morning while working on County Road 681 north of 44th Street, northwest of Lawrence. Michigan State Police say a pickup truck driver ignored the traffic signs Rangel was holding, rear-ended another vehicle and hit Rangel.

Drugs were believed to have been involved but no arrests had been made as of Monday. MSP said the crash remained under investigation. When the investigation is complete, the county prosecutor will make a decision on charges.