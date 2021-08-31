Victim in South Haven pier shooting moving to rehab hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was critically injured in a shooting that killed her husband at the beach in South Haven is transferring to a rehabilitation hospital on what would have been the couple’s 47th wedding anniversary.

The shooting happened Aug. 20 on the south pier.

Family members told News 8 last week that Charles Skuza, 73, and his wife Barb, 71, were walking on the pier — something they enjoyed doing in their retirement — when a stranger approached them and shot them at point-blank range. Police said the shooting was random.

Charles Skuza died. His wife was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooter, 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls, shot himself to death.

Ingalls had legal trouble in 2018 at 15 years old when he planned an attack on Paw Paw High School, authorities confirmed. Investigators in Van Buren County said if a judge had treated Ingalls as an adult at the time, the South Haven incident could have been prevented.

Family members told News 8 on Tuesday that Barb Skuza is being moved from the critical care unit at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids to continue her recovery.

In a statement, family thanked the community for their support.

“Those who are close to Barb continue to maintain hope that she will make a full recovery. Please know that your thoughts and prayers are heard by both Barb and our family. We are grateful for the many words of encouragement, cards and flowers she continues to receive as she enters Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids to continue her recovery. We want to express our sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at both the Kalamazoo Bronson and South Haven Bronson Hospitals,” the statement said in part.