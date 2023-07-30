COLOMA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old man’s body was pulled from the water in Rogers Creek in Coloma Charter Township Sunday night according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to a call about a group of four people stuck on a sinking boat near 48th Avenue and North Coloma Road.

The sheriff’s office said they took the boat out onto the water intending to swim when they discovered the boat had a hole in it. They tried to paddle back to shore but the boat was sinking quickly.

Three of the four group members jumped into the water and swam to shore. Deputies said a 25-year-old man who could not swim tried to follow the group to shore as well but his foot got caught in some seaweed.

One of the group members that made it to shore tried to swim back for the man but their foot also got caught in seaweed. They swam back to shore and to called for help.

Deputies said the 25-year-old man was underwater for 30 minutes before his body was pulled from Rogers Creek.

Life-saving measures were attempted but failed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the four men were migrant workers that planned to go for a swim on their day off.

The incident remains under investigation.