PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County prosecutors have dropped an embezzlement case against a Hartford-area casino worker.

Online court records show the charge was dismissed Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear why. News 8 has is seeking more information.

The charge had been filed after the worker, who was a cash cage supervisor, walked away with $700,000 from Four Winds Hartford Casino on July 30. She was later found in Gary, Indiana. The money was not.

The woman told investigators at the time that she got a call from a number she didn’t recognize telling her to bring the money to Gary. She counted out the cash, put it in a bag, went to Gary and gave it to someone she met there.

“She is thrilled,” the woman’s attorney, Caleb Grimes, told News 8. “Her family is thrilled. She feels extremely vindicated. Her position hasn’t wavered from the beginning that she didn’t do anything wrong.”

He said she always told the truth about what happened and never had criminal intent.

“After talking with everybody, they were convinced that she didn’t do anything wrong and committed no criminal activity,” Grimes said.

Weeks before that all happened, the gaming industry warned casinos about a phone scam targeting cage workers. The Nevada Gaming Control Board said it was a “sophisticated” con that was “surprisingly effective in defrauding casinos.”

The calls appear to come from internal casino numbers and could use artificial intelligence to mimic high-level executives. The crooks convince workers to break security protocols and bring money to an off-site location.

“There’s probably an intimidation factor there,” Derk Boss, the president of the International Association of Certified Surveillance Professionals, who has worked in casino security for 40 years, previously told Target 8. “It’s just like, hey, the general manager or the president says, ‘I need to get this money’ and it sounds plausible. … I think it’s just that kind of intimidation that you might get in trouble really helped this along.”