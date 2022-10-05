PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Van Buren County held a news conference this morning to announce an arrest in a cold case from 1995.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the case is a homicide from 1995, though an initial release did not name the victim nor say exactly when or where the killing happened.

The sheriff’s office said they found the suspect “using new technology that wasn’t available in 1995.” The suspect was tracked down in another country and has been extradited back to Michigan to be charged.

Arraignment was scheduled for later Wednesday.