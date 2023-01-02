LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dispatch has identified the two men who were shot and killed at a New Year’s party near Lawrence as David Reed and Jason McCreary.

Reed was a 35-year-old from Waverly Township and McCreary was a 40-year-old from Sutter Creek, California, Van Buren County dispatch told News 8.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday on 60th Avenue near County Road 681 in Lawrence Township. A small group of people celebrating the New Year’s had set off fireworks when one of the men started firing a gun, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 62-year-old man was arrested, deputies say. Dispatch says the suspect is currently held on temporary bond and is expected to be arraigned later this week.

The suspect’s name has not been released.