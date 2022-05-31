PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck driver from Virginia accused of hitting a Michigan State Police cruiser with his truck in southwest Michigan has pleaded no contest to charges.

Easton Norby, 24, pleaded no contest to reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and failing to use due care when passing a stationary emergency vehicle.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing. Norby is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.

The Michigan State Police cruiser that was hit by a semi-truck on I-94 near Lawrence on April 8, 2022. (Courtesy MSP)

The semi-truck that hit a Michigan State Police cruiser on I-94 near Lawrence on April 8, 2022. (Courtesy MSP)

The crash happened on April 8 on I-94 near Lawrence. MSP says the trooper was on the scene of an earlier crash when the semi hit his cruiser. He had to be freed by other first responders.

MSP says the trooper was treated for cuts, bruises and a concussion. Norby sustained minor injuries in the crash.