PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck driver from Virginia has been charged after his truck hit a Michigan State Police cruiser in Southwest Michigan last week, injuring a trooper.

Easton Norby, 24, was arraigned Monday on charges of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function and failure to yield to an emergency responder causing injury. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. Both those counts are felonies.

The crash happened Friday morning on I-94 near Lawrence. MSP said the trooper was on the scene of an earlier crash when his cruiser was hit by the semi. He had to be freed by other first responders.

The Michigan State Police cruiser that was hit by a semi-truck on I-94 near Lawrence on April 8, 2022. (Courtesy MSP)

The semi-truck that hit a Michigan State Police cruiser on I-94 near Lawrence on April 8, 2022. (Courtesy MSP)

MSP says the trooper was treated for cuts, bruises and a concussion and has been sent home from the hospital to recover. It’s not yet clear when he’ll be ready to go back to work.

“(The trooper) is recovering from a mentally and physically traumatic event,” Lt. DuWayne Robinson said.

Norby sustained minor injuries in the crash.

He is expected back in court for a conference on April 27 and then a preliminary hearing on May 3.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to all the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551.