GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This holiday season, Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven is holding a toy drive with a tasty incentive to participate.

It’s the fourth annual “Stuff the Kawasaki Mule Toy Drive.” If you bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child to the brewery on Dec. 10, you’ll be rewarded with a free cheese pizza. You can eat the pizza there or take it home, organizers say. And if you buy the toy at a locally-owned South Haven store, you’ll get a free Three Blondes T-shirt, too.

“I think our record is seven Kawasaki mules that we filled up,” Carrie Troyer with Three Blondes told News 8. “And a mule is a side-by-side, not an animal. So they’re like big golf carts.”

Organizers say they especially need clothes and personal hygiene items for teenagers. All the items they collect will be donated to We Care’s Christmas Hope Toy Drive.

You can bring items to the brewery, located at 1875 Phoenix St., Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.