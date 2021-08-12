Toddler hospitalized after being found in Mattawan pool

First responders on scene of a possible drowning in Mattawan on Aug. 12, 2021.

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after being pulled from a pool in Mattawan.

The Mattawan Police Department says the 2-year-old girl was not breathing when she was found in the pool on Front Street near Main Street. Crews were sent to the house around 10:30 a.m. and arrived within a minute.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo, where she was being treated in the intensive care unit.

The circumstances surrounding how the girl ended up in the pool have not been released.