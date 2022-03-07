Timber Ridge closes for the season

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Timber Ridge Ski Area is closing for the season.

“Simply put, the warm wind and rain over the weekend destroyed well over half our base and left the bottom of the hill cloaked in water and slush,” the popular ski location posted on Facebook.

This announcement comes just over two months after the ski resort pushed back opening day due to mild temperatures in December.

Timber Ridge said that it is planning many improvements and asks guests to stay tuned for updates.