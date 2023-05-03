KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposed operating millage for a township in Van Buren County ended in a tie vote Tuesday.

The Keeler Township operating millage proposal received a 137-137 vote, failing to pass. The Van Buren County Clerk said the Board of Canvasser met Wednesday and ruled the vote remains tied.

The vote will remain failed unless an eligible elector who voted on the proposal requests a recount by May 8.

Township Clerk Carl F. Davis told News 8 the township intends to request a recount.