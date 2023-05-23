SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An attempted traffic stop in South Haven led to a police chase across three counties that ended in a crash in Zeeland Township.

Monday night, South Haven police tried to pull a vehicle over on I-196 in South Haven for an improper plate, South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said. The vehicle fled and officers chased it north on I-196.

The vehicle eventually crashed in a construction zone on I-196 near 84th Avenue in Zeeland Township, Thompson said. The vehicle and a South Haven police cruiser were both damaged in the crash and driving through the construction zone.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and released but South Haven police say they are seeking felony charges.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the Holland Police Department helped South Haven police in the chase.