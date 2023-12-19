PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for two people who they say used stolen credit cards at Kalamazoo-area businesses.

The thefts happened overnight Thursday at a mobile home park on 41st Street near Three Mile Lake in Paw Paw Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the scene, where they found that items like credit cards and checkbooks were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

On the same day, those credit cards and checkbooks were used at various retail stores in the Kalamazoo area, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office released images of the suspects, who they say used the stolen credit cards and “other financial instruments.” They are wanted for questioning.

A photo of suspects wanted for using stolen credit cards at Kalamazoo-area businesses. (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office) A photo of a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards at Kalamazoo-area businesses. (Courtesy Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information should contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101.