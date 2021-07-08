Suspects sought after man shot, killed in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in the shooting death of a man in South Haven.

The South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson said officers were called to the area of LeGrange Street near Elkenburg Street shortly between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired and one person injured. Once there, they found a man dead in an SUV.

His name was not immediately released.

Thompson said the shooting didn’t happen the same place the SUV was found. She said the victim drove after being shot and then crashed near a Pizza Hut along LeGrange.

Thompson said information from witnesses and surveillance video led investigators to identify two suspects. She expected to release information about and photos of them soon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SHPD at 269.637.5151; tipsters can remain anonymous. Thompson said some tips have already come in.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant someone thinks it is, please call us because it can all help us with the case,” she said. “…For the sake of the family, to help us bring the people to justice who took their loved one from them.”

She said a nearby school locked down for a time shortly after the shooting, but the lockdown was lifted once police confirmed there was no immediate threat.

Thompson said Thursday’s case marks only the third homicide in the city in her about three decades with the department. The last two were in August of last year and about 15 years before that.