HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a shooting in Hartford Township Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened on 63rd Street just south of 62nd Avenue in Hartford Township.

The victim only suffered minor injuries and the suspect is in custody, Michigan State Police said.

The MSP Paw Paw post is investigating and says there was no danger to the community. Both suspect and victim interviews are still being conducted by police.

Police said they expected to put out a news release with additional information.