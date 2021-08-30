State police ID construction worker killed in crash near Paw Paw

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police have released the name of the construction who was killed in a crash on I-94 in Van Buren County.

On Monday, Michigan State Police identified the victim as Reason Tillman-Morgan, 35, of Grand Rapids.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 and Country Road 653 in Antwerp Township, east of Paw Paw.

State police said Tillman-Morgan was operating a bucket truck while working on a bridge when he tried to jump from the equipment before a westbound semi-truck hit the truck.

Tillman-Morgan died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital with injuries MSP said were not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.